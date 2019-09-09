Weather Blog: Dry and warm conditions continue

Another toasty day is on tap for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas today with temperatures comparable to those that were recorded on Sunday.

Heat index values are expected to remain below heat advisory criteria as well.

Temperatures will taper slightly as we move into mid-week. However, readings will remain above normal for this time of year.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday into Friday as a mid-level low barrel across the northern plains pushing a cold front through the area. The front is expected to stall out and eventually wash out near the Red River.

The best chances of thunderstorms will be Thursday night across northeast Oklahoma. The shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to exit the area by Friday evening.

Temperatures are expected to be at or below normal on Friday across a good deal of the area thanks to the expected abundant cloud cover.

Unseasonably warm temperatures return over the weekend and into early next week as an upper-level ridge builds over the region once again.