Weather Blog: Dry and warm conditions continue

Hot and dry weather will be the rule the remainder of the week and into the weekend as upper ridging holds.

A weak cool front will nudge into parts of far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas today, although it will have a negligible impact on this afternoon temps. Expect highs back into the lower/mid-90s with heat index values around 100 in a few spots.

Slightly drier low-level air behind the boundary will allow Thursday morning lows to dip into the 60s. This front will wash out on Thursday, with southerly surface winds returning.

Temperatures by Friday should nudge up a few more degrees, with mid/upper 90s likely across most of eastern Oklahoma/western Arkansas. Another weak front could briefly dip into the area late Friday/Friday night, although this boundary will quickly wash out or lift north by the weekend.

Expect a hot and dry weekend, with highs well into the 90s.