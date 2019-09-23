Weather Blog: Fall begins today with rain chances

Here’s a look ahead to the start of fall.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.