Weather Blog: Fourth of July forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again today as a weak upper-level disturbance moves across the area.

The greatest coverage of showers and storms is expected to be across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Showers and storms will likely be more isolated Friday, but chances will be on the rise again Saturday and Saturday night as weak frontal boundary sags south into the area.

This boundary will retreat back to the north Sunday, and with an upper ridge building more strongly into the area, rain chances will lessen by early next week.

Any isolated showers and storms will likely be confined to mainly northwest Arkansas during the Monday to Wednesday time frame.

The heat will also be building by early next week, with some places seeing afternoon heat index values near 105 degrees.