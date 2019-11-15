Weather Blog: Gradually warming up through the weekend

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm some the next couple of days back closer to normal.

Upper-level wave in northwest flow will approach the region Saturday night with a weak frontal passage Sunday. The system will have little moisture to work with and thus will keep any mention of precip out of the forecast, though considerable clouds will be present and a few sprinkles or very light showers could develop across northwest Arkansas closer to the stronger forcing Sunday.

The airmass change behind the front will be negligible.

Pattern early next week will transition to a more southwesterly flow with the development of an active southern stream. This will lead to above normal temperatures with increasing south winds, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday as a lead shortwave ejects out ahead of southwestern U.S. trough.

Precipitation chances should begin to increase mid-week as a result. Stronger cold front anticipated in the wake of this system will knock temperatures back slightly below normal for late next week.