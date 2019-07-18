Weather Blog: Heat advisory later today

Heat and humidity remain the main message through the upcoming weekend.

Overall not much change in airmass today compared to yesterday with expected temps in the mid-upper 90s and dew points in the low-mid 70s yielding heat index values between 105-112 over much of the area.

Highest dew points should be focused once again along and north of I-44 where the current Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect with somewhat less oppressive values elsewhere.

Configuration of heat headlines will remain as is, though much of Northwest Arkansas may fall just short of advisory levels.

Additional advisories will likely be needed for some areas Friday and Saturday at least.

No changes in thinking for next week`s forecast, which will feature a welcome break in the heat courtesy of a shift in the upper air pattern which will allow a cold front to drop south into the area.

Thunderstorm chances will increase possibly as early as Sunday afternoon and continue to some degree into Tuesday, with temperatures dropping below normal through at least mid-week.