Weather Blog: Heat advisory to start the week

Heat and humidity will be the main weather headline over the next couple of days.

Upgraded the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas, and added Washington/Benton counties to the existing advisory.

A heat advisory is also in effect for Tuesday. Unlike previous days, there will not be the potential for widespread clouds or scattered storms.

Current surface dewpoints are in the low to mid-70s along the Arkansas River Valley up through Tulsa and do not expect this to mix out this afternoon.

We could see some 75-78 degree dewpoints in some spots, which will push the heat index above 110 degrees.

The heat will continue for Tuesday, with a pattern change expected by Wednesday. The upper pattern will transition to a trough in the east, with the plains upper ridge retrogressing to the west.

A front across the central plains will be the focus for showers and storms on Wednesday as a mid-level impulse moves through the west/northwest flow. Some of these storms could affect northeast Oklahoma as early as Wednesday morning or afternoon.

The front will get pushed south on Thursday with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. The potential for rain extends into Saturday until the front lifts north of the area.

This will, of course, result in much cooler temperatures on Thursday through the weekend.