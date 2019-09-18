Weather Blog: Hot and humid before more seasonal temperatures

Today should be our final summer-like today before rain chances increase and cool temperatures arrive.

With a slow increase in low-level moisture highs, Wednesday should be a degree or two cooler and again on Thursday as clouds begin to spread into the area from the south.

A few scattered showers/thunderstorms may develop across southeast Oklahoma Thursday afternoon during peak heating.

Remnants of a tropical low, currently off the upper Texas coast, will slowly lift north through eastern Texas Thursday and into the ArkLaTex region on Friday with increasing precip chances, especially across southeast Oklahoma.

With the extensive cloud cover expected, high temperatures Friday should be closer to normal for this time of year.

GFS remains aggressive with pushing weak front into the area Saturday into Saturday night with widespread showers/thunderstorms along southward moving boundary Saturday night into Sunday.

ECMWF slower with boundary, keeping precipitation north of the area until Sunday night/Monday. Given the model uncertainties, generally went with a blend concerning pops during this time.