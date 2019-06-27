Weather Blog: Hot and humid for today

The forecast is reasonably uneventful, as increasing mid-level heights will lead to an extended period of seasonably hot/humid weather.



Ridging will suppress afternoon convection for today but should see a modest uptick in diurnal showers/storms Friday and into the weekend in the favored terrain areas.

An upper low currently moving into the Tennessee Valley is forecast to retrograde this weekend and into early next week, eventually tracking east into Texas.



The resultant weakness in the ridging conditions may lead to slightly better coverage of storms going

Into next week.

Stayed close to blended numbers for temperature forecast through the next seven days. Should see heat index values push or exceed 100 degrees in a few spots today and through the weekend, but remain below advisory criteria.