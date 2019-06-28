Weather Blog: Hot and humid heading to the weekend

Summer is definitely here finally and likely to stick around through much of the next seven days, with fairly normal summer conditions expected on the majority of days given the upper level ridge across the south-central United States.

Main forecast concern today will revolve around the potential for heat advisory level heat index values today.

A heat advisory will not be issued this morning, as afternoon heat index values are currently forecast to be similar to yesterday`s featuring maximum values in the 100-103 range.

However, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 90s across a good chunk of northeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas, dew points even just a couple of degrees higher than currently forecast would push heat indices above the 105 thresholds.

The day shift will have to watch things closely. Any diurnal thunderstorm chances will remain isolated and focused on the high terrain areas of northwest Arkansas and far southeast Oklahoma.