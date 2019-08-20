Weather Blog: Hot and humid weather continues

The main concern in the short term is the heat, but some relief is on the way as a cool front will slide south down the plains toward the latter half of the week.

More cloudiness and better storm chances will bring an end to the current heatwave.

The mid-level ridge was centered over western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle this morning and is forecast to drift slowly east and will be overhead by this afternoon and tonight before gradually weakening.

As such, sunny, hot and humid conditions will continue. More triple-digit readings are expected in the same areas they occurred yesterday. Due to the high dewpoints in place, very dangerous heat indices are forecast again this afternoon over a good portion of the region.

High temps on Wednesday will not be quite as warm with the ridge weakening and thicknesses dropping, but nonetheless, much of the area will see dangerous heat indices by afternoon. Thus, a heat advisory was issued for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

Significant upper troughing over the Great Lakes region will break the ridge down over the plains and shove it back to the southwest.

A concomitant cold front will drop south over the central part of the country and will be the focus for showers and storms for several days, and more importantly, will bring relief from the dangerous heat.