Weather Blog: Hot and humid weather continues

Remnants of TS “Barry” continue to lift slowly northeast, now more in the form of an elongated upper trough extending into Illinois.

A few showers and thunderstorms have formed early this morning within a mid-level jet max over southeast Oklahoma, which is forcing much more widespread heavy rainfall across parts of southwest Arkansas.

This trend should continue through the morning, and additional storms are possible this afternoon within the instability axis setting up across southeast Oklahoma. Any storms that form could become potentially strong.

Otherwise, the heat will be on for the next few days at least. Northerly flow around the west side of tropical circulation has at least momentarily brought drier air into the area, but higher dewpoints to the south will begin to surge back into the area later today.

Temperatures warming into the 90s across eastern Oklahoma, heat index values around 105 are a good bet within existing Heat Advisory.