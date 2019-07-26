Weather Blog: Hot weather returning

The gradual warming trend will continue today and into the weekend as mid-level heights rise a bit and south winds persist.

Could see a few spots in eastern Oklahoma touch 90 this afternoon, although more widespread lower 90s are expected for the weekend.

Dewpoints will remain in check as the surface ridge is slow to exit east, so afternoon heat indices won’t get out of control.

Modest moisture return and low-level warm air advection will result in increasing shower/thunderstorm chances across northeast Oklahoma later Sunday night, with chances shifting into southeast Oklahoma/western Arkansas by Monday.

The upper ridge is expected to shift farther east by mid/late week, with seasonally hot and humid weather returning.