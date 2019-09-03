Weather Blog: Hot weather returns for start of September

Weather Talk
Posted: / Updated:

Upper ridging will dominate this week, with an extended period of above-normal temperatures and dry weather expected for eastern
Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s this afternoon, with heat index values around 100 to near 105 degrees. This will be marginal for a heat advisory, although we’ll continue to monitor conditions for today.

Model guidance in reasonable agreement that a weak cool front will backdoor into parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas later Wednesday. This may have a minor impact on temperatures both Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as drier low-level air temporarily filters in.

Temperatures the remainder of the week will show a slow warming trend, with highs creeping up into the mid-90s (and possibly upper 90s) for parts of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

There are some indications that mid-level heights will decrease later in the weekend as an upper wave swings through the plains. This could bring a surface boundary closer to the region, although extended models disagree on how far south the boundary sags.

Some computer model high temperatures continue to show a cool bias and have trended closer to the warmer European model numbers in the extended.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss