Weather Blog: Hot weekend, slight cool-down next week

Another hot day is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas today as the upper-level ridge continues to reign supreme across the southern plains.

Temperatures are expected to be near those that occurred on Thursday across the area.

A cold front will move into the area this evening before stalling out by Saturday morning and returning to the north Saturday afternoon. This boundary is expected to have minimal impact on temperatures on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to taper off slightly next week as the upper-level ridge shifts to the east and the upper-level flow across the area becomes southwesterly.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday into Friday with the increase of deeper moisture and the approach of the next cold front.