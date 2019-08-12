Weather Blog: Hottest day of the year

Dangerous heat to continue today with heat indices back up above 110 for much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

Although drier southwest winds are expected, still believe model dewpoints are a little too low considering the past couple of days observations and the recent rainfall.

High temperatures today will be a couple of degrees warmer compared to yesterday but hopefully, indices will generally stay more in the 110-115 degree range compared to the 120 degrees seen in the Arkansas River Valley yesterday.

A weak frontal boundary will approach from the north this evening with the potential for a few strong to marginally severe storms across far northeast Oklahoma in the moderate instability/weak shear environment. Storms will likely begin to weaken and decrease in coverage overnight with the loss of heating.

Dew-points will likely be higher on Tuesday both ahead/behind wind shift and heat indices are forecast to reach heat advisory criteria across far southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

Also the potential for a few widely scattered storms to develop across these same areas Tuesday afternoon/evening near the boundary. A few linger showers/thunderstorms may remain possible across far southeast Oklahoma into Wednesday, however, for the most part, a dry forecast is expected as a drier air-mass filters into the region behind the front.