Weather Blog: Humid and warm today

We have two more days of heat and humidity to get through before the much anticipated cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

Overnight lows will continue to be in the low to mid-70s through Wednesday morning, with more record high minimum temps likely for Tulsa at least.

Surface cold front is located from southeast Nebraska into northwest Kansas and southeast Colorado early this morning. The front will make slow progress south today, reaching near the Kansas city metro southwest to northwest Oklahoma by late tonight. A front will then begin to move quickly toward Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and evening, as upper ridge flattens in response to upstream impulse. showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly across southern portions of Kansas Wednesday afternoon, and maybe portions of Osage/Pawnee counties by early evening.

The coldest post-frontal air will likely lag the wind shift early Thursday, but rain cooled air will result in lows Thursday morning falling in the upper 50s to lower 60s along and north of the Interstate 44 corridor. The best potential for any strong to severe storms will likely be Wednesday evening, before storms get undercut by the front/outflow.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s across much of the

forecast area, with mid 80s lingering for southeast Oklahoma and

west central Arkansas south of the front on Thursday afternoon.

There will be low chances of rain and storms through Friday afternoon, with a dry period through much of Friday night/Saturday. An even stronger cold front is expected by Saturday night into Sunday. We could see lows in the 50s by Monday, October 7, which would be much closer to normal.