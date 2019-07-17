Weather Blog: Humid weather continues today

Clearly, the main forecast issue in the short term is the dangerous heat and humidity that will impact a large portion of the forecast area today, and to some extent through the weekend.

The good news is that it does appear a cold front will put an end to the excessively hot weather by early next week for at least a few days.

The axis of flat-out disgusting dew points extends from west-central AR through much of northeast OK early this morning and in general, the highest dew points should shift a bit north through the day.

While it appears the dew points could trend down several degrees across far southeast OK today, it is questionable whether lower Arkansas Valley will see a significant change and as such, will expand the Excessive Heat Warning today to include this area.

Additional headlines will be needed Thursday and perhaps Friday, however, the dew points are expected to trend down with time and will not issue headlines for later forecast periods at this time.