Weather Blog: Humidity slowly increases through the week

High pressure will dominate the southern plains through the weekend, with the next system to impact the forecast area early next week.

Over the next few days, the surface ridge will slide slowly east-southeast, resulting in a gradual return to southerly winds by Thursday. The mean upper ridge position will largely remain as is through most of the weekend, but the slightly improved mid-level flow will allow the next upper wave help push a surface front into the area for early next week, and as a result, increased shower and thunderstorm chances.

Confidence in timing/coverage rather low at this time so will only go with 20-30 percent. Generally followed the national blend of models for temperatures which will represent a slow warmup through most of the forecast cycle.

Made a few minor tweaks to the earlier period low temperatures however to account for the typically colder locations across the forecast area with the lower dewpoint air in place.