Weather Blog: Less humid and quieter weather rest of the week

Extensive MCS has pushed convection into far southeast Oklahoma early this morning with continued development over central Oklahoma that has thus far propagated more southward.

A continued eastward sag is expected with storms this morning, however, the region will be on the southern periphery of a stout wave which passes from the northern plains into the upper Mississippi Valley today.

Global models tend to redevelop precip as this forcing interacts with the elevated frontal zone, while CAM solutions are much less aggressive with northward development.

Cooler and somewhat drier air will prevail today marking a sharp contrast from heat index values recorded on Monday.

Cooler and drier conditions prevail through Wednesday with low-level moisture beginning a return Thursday as SFC high pressure Slides eastward. Upper ridging remains centered west of the region Into next weekend with the next frontal boundary possibly moving into the area on saturday.

The weekend forecast reflects the national blend of models to offer consistency, however, the cooler temps on Saturday do appear as a notable outlier and are questionable.