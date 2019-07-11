Weather Blog: Less humid for the next couple of days

A cold front extends from west-central Oklahoma through far northeast Oklahoma early this morning, although the true “drier” air is still across southeast Kansas.

Data shows a few upper 60s dewpoints across parts of Osage and Kay counties, so the drier airmass will slowly filter into the area this morning.

Severe storms have developed across western Oklahoma into the Texas panhandle, but not expecting any precip this far east.

Heat index values will be in the 90s for most places today and climb to near 100 degrees near the Red River. Then, overnight lows Friday morning will be a few degrees below normal in the low to mid-60s for portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

After a cooler day on Friday, upper ridge starts to build across the southern plains by the weekend, with highs back into the 90s through Sunday.