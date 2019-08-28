Weather Blog: Less humid, slight rain chances towards the weekend

A narrow band of convection ongoing across central Oklahoma is likely to track to near the 850mb moisture gradient, which extends through southeast Oklahoma with overall coverage remaining rather limited through the day.

Dry overnight with high pressure beginning to slide eastward, with isolated convection across eastern Oklahoma on Thursday within the axis of returning low-level moisture.

The consensus is building toward MCS development across central Kansas on Thursday night which may spread into northeast Oklahoma by early Friday morning.

A continuation of the convection and/or renewed development along the residual SFC boundary will maintain precip chances across the forecast area on Friday.

Prevailing northwesterly flow on the periphery of the upper ridge may foster a similar scenario on Saturday. Upper high expands late in the weekend through early next week, which favors a drier pattern with warming temps.