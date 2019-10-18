Weather Blog: Mild and breezy to end the week

Scattered high clouds will continue today ahead of the next upper wave which will move into the region tonight.

In response, scattered showers will move into the area late tonight before shifting east of northwest Arkansas Saturday morning. Elevated instability may be sufficient to support a few embedded thunderstorms during this time.

A stronger upper-level trough will move out of the central Rockies on Sunday shifting east into the central plains Sunday night. Ahead of the storm system, more significant low-level moisture return is expected ahead of a cold front which is forecast to sweep through the area Sunday night into early Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely along the front with the potential for a few severe storms, mainly across southeast Oklahoma where instability will be maximized.

Dry/cool conditions expected through the early to the middle part of next week with temperatures running a few degrees below normal. Precipitation chances return by Thursday as another upper trough swings into the northern/central plains with an associated cold front.

Stayed close to national blend of models guidance concerning temperatures for next week.