Weather Blog: Mild and sunny before weekend rain chances

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday night and continue through at least Thursday night.

A few showers may linger into Friday morning. The ECMWF and the GFS continue to vary greatly after tomorrow but have opted to go with a mix between GFS and NAM for the near term given a fair amount of agreement through at least Friday.

Past Friday, a blend of the ECMWF and the national blend of models solution was generally used to populate the pop grids. The highest chances for showers and some thunderstorms will be Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to occur with isolated amounts up to 3 inches possible.

There is great uncertainty in the forecast past Friday as model guidance varies greatly. Low but mentionable pops were introduced Saturday and Sunday given the ECMWF’s solution of a cutoff low over Oklahoma.

If this solution becomes more agreeable, pops and QPF will be upped in future forecasts. There is also a chance for more rain late in the period along a potential cold front for Tuesday and Wednesday.