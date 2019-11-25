Weather Blog: Mild today before active weather arrives

A weak impulse tracking east this morning in the vicinity of the Red River producing some mid-level clouds across southeast Oklahoma.

Cloud cover will diminish by sunrise as the upper wave continues to move east. A little cooler, but still a very nice day is expected with surface winds backing to the south.

Next upper system moves into the central plains tonight, pushing a dryline through most of the area on Tuesday. Will maintain chance/slight chance pops for locations east of the dryline, mainly far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Fire weather concerns will be raised for those locations behind the dryline Tuesday afternoon with strengthening southwest winds in place. The surface low will intensify Tuesday afternoon/evening as it pushes east across Kansas and a trailing cold front sweeps through the area.

Strong west-northwest winds to develop Tuesday evening/night, especially for northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas where several hours of 40-50 mph gusts are possible.

Winds look to subside Wednesday morning with cooler temperatures filtering into the area. High pressure quickly slides east and the next system will begin to impact the area with high rain chances beginning Wednesday night and continuing through the Thanksgiving holiday.