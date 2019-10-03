Weather Blog: Mild weather has arrived

A cold front has pushed into northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas and extends from near Rogers to Okmulgee and southwest to the OKC metro.

As expected, there is more of a push for the cold air across central Oklahoma with 15-20 mph northeast winds. Low clouds have reached Bartlesville and widespread mid clouds are through Tulsa.

Radar imagery combined with recent runs of some of the hi-res model data suggests the chance for rain is pretty low and will be confined to areas across far northeast Oklahoma. The best chance for rain is during the morning, across the far northern tier of counties on the OK/KS border.

Temperatures will be tricky today because of the clouds. Cold air advection will result in falling or nearly steady temperatures this morning following the frontal passage, with temperatures probably hanging in the 60s where clouds persist.

Then, late afternoon highs may top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with cloud breaks. Less clouds are forecast south of Interstate 40, with highs still in the upper 80s to near 90 by the Red River.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s for northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, or colder if it completely clears out.

Friday should be mostly dry and cooler for all locations, with the next front approaching for Saturday.