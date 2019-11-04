Weather Blog: Mild with a chance of rain to start the week

Here is an outlook for the next three days.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.