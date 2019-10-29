Weather Blog: More rain returns to the forecast

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Tuesday: Chance of rain before 7 am, then showers, mainly after 1 pm. High near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers, high near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 1 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of rain showers, snow, and sleet after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.