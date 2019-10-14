Weather Blog: Nice for today, rain chances return tomorrow

A warming trend will continue today ahead of the next cold front, which will move across the area during the day on Tuesday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase in southeast Oklahoma tonight, and over the rest of the area Tuesday as the cold front moves through.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, especially from southeast Oklahoma into west-central Arkansas.

After a cooler day on Wednesday, another warming trend will take place Thursday through next weekend.

An upper-level disturbance will bring a low chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, but the better chances for significant rainfall will hold off until Sunday night as a strong upper-level storm system and associated cold front moves into the area.