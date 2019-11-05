Weather Blog: Nice today, rain chances return late tonight

The main forecast concern this morning is the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Areas along and south of I-44 continue to show the highest potential, with at least two heavy rain axes appearing possible.

A weak cold front has pushed through most of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, with the main impact being the shift to northerly winds and only slightly lower temperatures.

Highs today will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees. Southerly winds will make a return this evening and warm, moist air will begin to move into the area as a result. Would not be surprised to see an early low temperature with rising temperatures toward the sunrise Wednesday.

Rain chances will also increase from south to north beginning early Wednesday morning, although the heaviest rainfall will hold off for another 12 to 18 hours.

Beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into much of that night, there will be a couple of favored areas for locally heavy rain development. Very near the strong surface cold front across northeast Oklahoma and into far northwest Arkansas and also across parts of southeast Oklahoma nearer the upper jet interactions.

In both areas, a widespread 2 to 3 inches, isolated 4 to 5 inches, of rain continues to appear likely from around noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.