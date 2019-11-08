Weather Blog: Nice weekend ahead

Freeze warning continues for portions of west-central Arkansas and for Sequoyah County in east-central Oklahoma through mid-morning.

Fort Smith is still holding above freezing at 34 degrees but will fall a few more degrees, although it may elude hard freeze criteria of 27 degrees yet again.

High temps will be a few degrees warmer today with lots of sun and winds becoming light southerly by afternoon.

The weekend looks warm with near or just above normal high temps in the mid to upper 60s. The weather will turn dramatically colder on Sunday night into Monday as the next strong cold front moves into eastern Oklahoma.

Rain or drizzle may start on Sunday evening, with precipitation most likely staying all liquid through early Monday morning.