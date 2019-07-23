Weather Blog: Pleasant summer weather continues

Atypically cool air mass currently over the plains will be the dominant weather feature over the forecast area for the next several days.

Temperatures will gradually warm as the surface high slowly slides east.

Dewpoints will also begin to increase towards the end of the week and into the weekend as the area sees a return to southerly winds.

The next system may impact the region early next week, so at this time will keep low pops in for the last couple periods of the forecast cycle.

Sans a few tweaks, we stay close to the national blend of models forecast for temperatures.