Weather Blog: Pleasant today, high humidity returns this weekend

Pretty tranquil forecast overall over the next seven days.

In the short term, we will continue to benefit from the recent frontal passage with highs slightly below average and dewpoints considerably lower than earlier this week.

Tropical storm Barry will track through central and northeast Arkansas early next week. Our area will be on the drier western side and will likely not see much if any impacts.

Some lower-end pops were maintained in the far eastern areas. More cloud cover and the east/northeast winds with the circulation will keep temps down.

Once Barry begins to lift off to the northeast, ridging aloft will build over the region for the middle to the latter part of the upcoming week.

Temps will respond, climbing back into the middle to upper 90s. Heat headlines may be needed again during this time, unfortunately.