Weather Blog: Rain arrives this afternoon along with a cooldown

A cold front will move south across the area today.

A narrow band of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will accompany the front this morning, with more vigorous convection possible near the front later this afternoon from southeast Oklahoma into west-central Arkansas.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread late this afternoon and this evening as an upper-level storm system approaches from the west, with the heaviest rainfall expected from southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

The rain will end from the west Friday afternoon and evening, with dry but cool weather expected Saturday.

A warming trend will commence Sunday, with mild and dry weather continuing Monday.