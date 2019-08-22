Weather Blog: Rain brings relief from the heat

The main concern in the short term will be heavy rain/flash flood potential as well as localized damaging wind potential.

The first of what looks like many rounds of showers and storms is occurring near the Kansas border this morning, driven by the outflow from southern Kansas storms last night.

Some locally heavy rainfall has occurred, with radar estimating more than three inches since midnight over northern portions of Osage County. The outflow boundary continues south across northeast Oklahoma and will continue to be reinforced by more outflow from the current storms.

The latest CAM data suggests the best potential for afternoon pop up thunderstorms will be from western Arkansas down into southeast Oklahoma either along or ahead of the boundary. This same activity has produced isolated wind damage from downbursts the past couple days, and since the environment is similar, this same threat will be there today as well.

Another area of storms will organize to our west, aided by an upper-level disturbance this afternoon. These storms are expected to track across northeast Oklahoma this evening and overnight, and may track over the same areas getting heavy rain this morning.

It is for this reason that a flash flood watch has been issued through tonight for far northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border.

If an organized cluster or complex can evolve, then there would be a damaging wind threat as well.