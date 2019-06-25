Weather Blog: Rain chances all week

Pleasant night ongoing with mostly calm wind and temperatures mainly in the 60s.

This relatively dry airmass won’t hold long today, with south winds increasing and dewpoints rising into the lower 70s through the day. Could see widely scattered convection develop in the heat of the day, although coverage looks quite sparse.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop late today near a frontal boundary and better mid-level flow across southern Kansas.

Short term models and various cam solutions are all over the place as to what happens with this convection through the night, although there remains a chance that it could make a run toward northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas late tonight Wednesday morning. Confidence is very low and have kept pops low at this time.

A more summer-time pattern will evolve through the remainder of the week as upper ridging takes hold through the plains. Expect mostly diurnal storm chances mainly for western Arkansas and adjacent areas of eastern Oklahoma through the week.

Chances could be enhanced some late this week as an easterly upper wave moves along the southern periphery of the upper ridge.