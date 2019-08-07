Weather Blog: Rain chances arrive for rest of the week

A ridge of high pressure continued to be the dominating factor across the four corners region this morning with upper-level north-northwesterly flow on the eastern periphery of the ridge across the central/southern plains.

Within this flow, MCS was diving south-southeast into northeast Kansas. Storm motions along with the mean wind would suggest this MCS reaching the far northeast corner of Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas late this morning/early this afternoon. Within this complex, gusty to locally damaging winds will be possible as well as periods of heavy rainfall.

This activity looks to exit northwest Arkansas by mid/late afternoon.

Heat index values in the 100 to 110-degree range for eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas and will continue the heat advisory for today. There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the MCS for today and if it veers more into Missouri, then parts of far northeast Oklahoma may need to be added to the advisory.

Precip chances spread across much of the CWA during the day Thursday and remain possible through Friday night as the boundary stalls over the region and additional impulses move overhead.

The greater potential for precip looks to be Thursday morning through Friday morning mainly north of Interstate 40.