Weather Blog: Rain chances bring less humid conditions

Once again the heat is the main concern in the short term, but relief is on the way.

Increasing storm chances and locally heavy rainfall potential for the latter half of the week are worth a mention as well.

The mid-level ridge that has brought the dangerous heat will begin to break down today, as part of an overall pattern change that will bring a deep upper trough down over the Great Lakes and a cool front down the plains.

However, until these changes occur the heat will remain, at least for one more day. Much of the area except for the higher terrain will see heat indices between 105 and 110 today. The lower Arkansas River Valley in west-central Arkansas, an area notorious for holding on to higher dewpoints into the heat of the day, will see 110 to 115 heat indices and thus an upgrade to a warning was done this morning.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected over much of the area by this afternoon and could provide some heat relief locally. Isolated damaging downburst winds are possible as well.

Shower and storm chances increase through the end of the week as an outflow from pre-frontal convection and eventually the synoptic front works its way down into the area.

Pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible along with a marginal severe wind risk. The good news is relief from the heat, with highs only in the 80s to low 90s by Friday.