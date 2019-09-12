Weather Blog: Rain chances late tonight into tomorrow

Scattered to severe thunderstorms are expected across portions of the mid/upper Mississippi Valley. More isolated activity is expected to extend across eastern Kansas into the Texas south plains.

While large-scale height falls will be limited to areas north of I-70, the notable surface front is surging south across the high plains and should extend across eastern Kansas to northwest Oklahoma by mid-afternoon.

Surface readings should soar through the upper 80s to near 90 degrees ahead of the boundary and convective temperatures should be breached by tonight.

This activity should grow upscale as it propagates slowly southeast during the evening. Locally damaging winds are the primary severe threat.