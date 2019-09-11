Weather Blog: Rain chances slightly increasing

Hot and humid weather will continue for at least the next week with temperatures remaining well above the seasonal averages for mid-September.

There may a brief respite Friday, with temperatures just a few degrees cooler, due to the combination of a weak cold front, clouds, and showers and thunderstorms, but any cooldown will be limited to one day at most.

The aforementioned weak cold front will enter northeast Oklahoma late Thursday or Thursday evening and push slowly south Thursday night and Friday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front across northeast Oklahoma, but coverage and intensity of storms will wane quickly to the south and east. All precipitation should exit the area by sometime Friday afternoon at the latest.

An upper ridge will build back over the area this weekend into next week, with temperatures returning to levels near or just above where they are at currently.

The main change to the national blend of models forecast was to raise afternoon high temperatures a few degrees each day, closer to the ECMWF, as this has been the trend now for the past few weeks.