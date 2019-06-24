Weather Blog: Rain exits, cooler temperatures for today

Early this morning, the surface cold front stretched from southwest Oklahoma to just west of Osage County in northeast Oklahoma to northeast Kansas.

Some scattered showers/storms remained along the boundary in southeast Kansas underneath the upper-level low-pressure system currently pushing through eastern Kansas. Otherwise, just about all the rest of the ongoing showers/storms ahead of the boundary had pushed off to the east out of southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Thus, have canceled the remaining portion of the flash flood watch a few hours early.

Through this afternoon, the cold front will continue to slide through the CWA with clearing conditions expected from the northwest to southeast behind the boundary. There remains a slight chance that some precip in southeast Kansas may clip the northeast corner of Oklahoma and will thus carry a slight chance pop through mid-morning for this area.

With the clearing conditions, afternoon temperatures should be able to get back into the low/mid-80s for most locations.

Overnight tonight, an upper-level impulse looks to push eastward across northern Texas and into the ArkLaTex within a more zonal upper-level flow.

In response, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will become possible overnight tonight into Tuesday across mainly southeast Oklahoma/western Arkansas.