Weather Blog: Rain exits out later this morning

Flash flood potential in the near term, as well as rain/storm potential Friday night/Saturday and again around the middle of next week, are the main items of interest this morning.

An MCS organized from evening convection that developed in a zone of rich deep layer moisture between a retreating outflow boundary and a slow-moving synoptic cold front near the Kansas border.

The system is past peak intensity now but is still chugging along down along the I-40 corridor early this morning and propagating south with its 40 mph outflow. The system should continue to weaken as it heads south and east into stronger capping and weaker instability.

Warm advection atop the cold pool on the western flank continues to produce storms west of Highway 75 that are training or may train over areas that were hit earlier.

Thus, the flash flood watch was extended through 3 p.m. With the atmosphere getting worked over this morning, the latest CAM data does not look optimistic for much of any storm development this afternoon.