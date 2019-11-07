Weather Blog: Rain exits this morning, warmer for the weekend

Generally light to moderate rainfall is ongoing across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Accumulations thus far are generally from 1 to 3 inches within two separate bands, with one located from northeast Oklahoma to far northwest Arkansas and another stretched across southeast Oklahoma. A strong cold front has moved through about half of the forecast area, as the leading wind shift stretches from north of McAlester to near Van Buren.

The front should clear all of the forecast area by sunrise, with the back edge of the rainfall lagging the frontal passage by several hours. The existing flash flood watch will remain unchanged this morning, although the greater potential for additional high water will continue to shift southward with time.

Surface high pressure will move into the area behind the front, and along with clearing skies, will lead to a very cold night for parts of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas tonight.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Friday under continued clear skies, but the real warmup will hold off until the weekend.