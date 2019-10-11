Weather Blog: Rain showers and cold temps

Showers and thunderstorms continue across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas early this morning, but the activity should be waning over the next few hours. As a result, this will will cancel the flash flood watch with this forecast issuance.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will prevail today and tonight, and

have expanded the freeze watch to cover the entire forecast area tonight. The valleys of southeast Oklahoma typically see some of the coldest temperatures in our area in this type of setup. Urban locations may stay just above freezing, but most outlying areas will see readings at or below freezing by Saturday morning.

A warming trend will begin Saturday and continue into early next

week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Monday night and

Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that will sweep across the area during the day Tuesday. A brief cool down will follow this front, before temperatures warm again by late next week.

