Weather Blog: Rain this morning, lower humidity this week

Ongoing convection consisting of both decaying MCS and renewed convection along advancing cold front will continue to spread east-southeast through the day.

Today will mark the start of notably cooler and eventually drier conditions which will persist through much of the work week.

A few record lows may be approached Tuesday night, which is in sharp contrast to the recent stretch of hot weather.

More typical late July conditions will begin to return by next weekend as suggested by the national blend of models.