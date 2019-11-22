Weather Blog: Rain to start the weekend

Areas of showers and isolated thunderstorms remain ongoing across a good portion of Oklahoma ahead of an upper low that is moving into the plains this morning.

Decent coverage of showers expected for much of the day as the upper low moves east, but will keep thunder mention isolated and confined to the mid to late afternoon time period.

Rain will end from west to east this afternoon, with patchy drizzle expected to develop across much of the area for the overnight period as drier air off the surface gets pulled into the region.

Dry weekend expected with clouds to clear by Saturday afternoon. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday ahead of the next front that will move through Tuesday.