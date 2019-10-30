Weather Blog: Rain today, freezing temps tonight

Widely scattered rain showers continued this morning across the majority of eastern Oklahoma and also northwest Arkansas ahead of an upper-level low-pressure system.

Showers overriding the 925-850mb frontal boundary and interacting with some elevated instability remaining over the region has allowed for a few isolated lightning strikes to be possible mainly over southeast

Oklahoma.

This thunder potential should remain possible through the morning hours across southeast Oklahoma before the instability axis shifts east and southeast as the elevated frontal boundary gets a push from the approaching upper-level wave.

Through this afternoon, rain showers are expected to continue to lift northeast across the CWA and shift eastward with time as the 850-mb frontal boundary and area of warm advection moves across the region.

Behind the main area of showers, areas of drizzle look to develop and spread into the CWA as mid-level dry air wrapping around the upper low moves over the region.

This drizzle will remain possible through this evening mainly along and east of the mid-level trof axis swinging through the plains.