Weather Blog: Rainy start to Friday

The main concern for this forecast is focused on the potential for locally excessive rainfall amounts this morning across parts of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Additional flooding concerns will be present in later periods as well as an active northwest flow pattern remains established over the plains into next week.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to re-generate over central Oklahoma this morning as subtle shortwave evident in water vapor slowly moves east.

Storms have been efficient rain producers in this environment and this potential will continue through the morning at least as the upper wave continues to slide east.

Have opted to extend the flood watch for all except the northern tier of counties in Oklahoma through 6 p.m., by which time the low-level moisture transport should weaken enough for storms to decrease. There is also some possibility of development this afternoon along residual boundaries.

Later today storms will develop over the high plains with some potential for these storms to eventually move into parts of the area late tonight or Saturday morning. Yet another, possibly more robust round of storms likely Saturday night into Sunday as a strong shortwave moving over the northern Rockies this morning moves southeast.

This time frame may see an uptick in severe weather potential along with more heavy rainfall.

All told, several inches of rain is possible in some areas through the weekend and additional flood headlines likely will be necessary.