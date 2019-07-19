Weather Blog: Relief in sight for hot, humid weather

Near persistent forecast is in place today through Sunday.

Forecast heat index values appear to remain solidly in the 102-110 degree range each afternoon warranting continued excessive heat headlines.

The national blend of models smooths the cold frontal passage across the forecast area late Sunday afternoon through Monday. Model solutions do suggest rather widespread convection along the front to our north with this potential spreading southward, though weakening within the model signal with time.

The blended solution will again smooth this potential with a broad brush of mid-range precip chances. The cooler and drier post-frontal airmass will provide a welcome relief from the recent heat and persist through much of next week