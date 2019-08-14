Weather Blog: Seasonal and hot temperatures return

A fairly quiet day is on tap for most of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Since the Kansas/northwest Oklahoma MCS vaporized before reaching northeast Oklahoma, far southeast Oklahoma will continue to feature the greatest potential for thunderstorms today with the main boundary stretched across north Texas.

Temperatures today should run a couple of degrees below normal in most areas, with much-improved heat index values now areawide. Less cloud cover and lower surface moisture should allow for cool overnight lows tonight in most spots, but especially favored areas like Bartlesville and Fayetteville.

An overall warming trend is expected for the latter part of the week, through the weekend, and into early next week. This will especially be true early next week, as upper-level ridging in the west begins to shift eastward and flow becomes less zonal aloft.

We may be dealing with summer again during this time frame.

A disturbance on Sunday will bring a chance for thunderstorms to most of the forecast area, with a largely dry forecast otherwise during the extended forecast.